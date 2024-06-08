Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 110,527 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,527 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of Humana worth $81,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

Humana Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.80. The company had a trading volume of 875,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,934. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.56. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

