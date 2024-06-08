Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 39,332 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,179,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,332 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $75,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 184,123 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth about $3,268,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 3.7 %

HCM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 112,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,294. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

