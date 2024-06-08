Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 7,690,801 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,302,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,690,801 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco makes up about 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $613,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE ITUB traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.94. 15,090,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,470,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

