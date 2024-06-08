Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461,056 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.48% of UDR worth $60,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,482,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,929,000 after purchasing an additional 394,581 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,807,000 after buying an additional 2,145,242 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,878,000 after buying an additional 403,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in UDR by 35.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,066,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,722,000 after buying an additional 1,339,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UDR shares. Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,516. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

