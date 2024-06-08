Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 156,103 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 1.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $873,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.17 on Friday, reaching $317.86. 4,031,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

