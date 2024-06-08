Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,439,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $363,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,647,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,208,000 after acquiring an additional 316,679 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 274,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 58,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $63.10 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

