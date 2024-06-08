Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Truist Financial cut their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $115.70 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $102.61 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 150.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

