Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 31,153 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,855 shares of company stock valued at $22,681,452. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.8 %

IR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.13. 2,142,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,694. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $96.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

