Scout Investments Inc. Buys 46,233 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,233 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of LKQ worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

