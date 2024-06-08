Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,772 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,053,000 after buying an additional 207,283 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 882,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,461,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,386,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,549,000 after buying an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Insperity Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $97.07. 169,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $107.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.14. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

