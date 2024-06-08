Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.49% of Patrick Industries worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

PATK stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $123.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

