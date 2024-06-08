Scout Investments Inc. Has $17.22 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,213 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Workday by 41.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Workday by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,996,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,042 shares of company stock worth $134,777,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.61 and its 200-day moving average is $267.79. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

