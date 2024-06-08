Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.68 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101,393 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,761. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

