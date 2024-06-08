Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of LGI Homes worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $879,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,900.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $2.98 on Friday, reaching $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,238. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.54. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

