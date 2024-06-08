Scout Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CF Industries by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

