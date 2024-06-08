Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,597 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Medpace worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 104.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $1,565,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 11.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Medpace by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.14.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,973 shares of company stock worth $11,960,425 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $401.19. The company had a trading volume of 115,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,081. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.68 and a 200 day moving average of $353.75. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.47 and a 12 month high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

