Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,870 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.54% of G-III Apparel Group worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. 1,088,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

