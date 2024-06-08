Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 325,549 Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Acelyrin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth $4,550,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth $1,766,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 4th quarter worth $2,429,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 202,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 147,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Acelyrin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLRN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 777,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,149. Acelyrin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $441.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.57. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acelyrin

Acelyrin Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.