Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125,630 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Prothena worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $10,103,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 50,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Prothena Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $21.13. 250,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,736. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.