Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,988 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Vera Therapeutics worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,087,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 34,381 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 638,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,521. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a current ratio of 28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,597.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,547,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 526,551 shares of company stock valued at $21,533,345. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

