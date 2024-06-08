Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 752,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,751 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 1,851,467 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Allakos by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,096,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 2,090,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,742. The company has a market capitalization of $102.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.93. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

