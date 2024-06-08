Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.17. The stock had a trading volume of 131,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day moving average is $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

