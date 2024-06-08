Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for 1.6% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $47,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $4,701,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 80.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 36.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.79. 3,009,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average is $125.66. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.