Security National Bank Buys Shares of 40 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Security National Bank purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,475. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $11.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,813.09. 161,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,641.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3,543.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,579.36 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

