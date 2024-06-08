Security National Bank Invests $108,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Duke Energy by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.62. 1,886,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,948. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

