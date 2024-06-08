Security National Bank Invests $89,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 27.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 37.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 64.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.
Zscaler Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,679. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61.
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Zscaler Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
