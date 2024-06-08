Security National Bank Invests $89,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 27.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 37.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 64.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,679. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.