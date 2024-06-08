Security National Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Security National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $345,621,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.31. 547,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,098. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

