Security National Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.87. 117,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,937. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

