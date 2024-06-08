Security National Bank Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Security National Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $374,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,663,000 after buying an additional 542,432 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 422,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 319,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,278,000 after acquiring an additional 204,657 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $4.00 on Friday, reaching $264.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,402. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $264.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,452 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

