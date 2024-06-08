Security National Bank Takes Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after acquiring an additional 182,167 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 409,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 75,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,527. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

