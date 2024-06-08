Security National Bank Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,539 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,494,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Paychex by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,386,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,141,000 after purchasing an additional 766,252 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %
Paychex stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.58. 1,975,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
