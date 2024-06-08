Security National Bank Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Security National Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DIS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,626. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a PE ratio of 110.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

