Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Craig Hallum

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $36.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.94% from the company’s previous close.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Semtech Trading Down 17.9 %

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,504,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 1,466,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Semtech by 215.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 647,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after buying an additional 613,274 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 5,613.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 419,415 shares during the period.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

