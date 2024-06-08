SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 11,061 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of S stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $228,872,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,390,000 after purchasing an additional 584,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,724,000 after buying an additional 838,818 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

