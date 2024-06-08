SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.08.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.4 %

S stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $197,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,085 shares of company stock worth $7,574,423. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

