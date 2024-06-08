Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 10,181 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,131 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Peabody Energy worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTU stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 1,573,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,216. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

Several research firms have commented on BTU. B. Riley cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

