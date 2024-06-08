Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.85 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,872. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.78. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941,953.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

