Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 313.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,541 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. Guggenheim raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,605.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOLD traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.74. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

