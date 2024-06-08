Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,289 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.10% of NovoCure worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,543,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 807.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 548,852 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 490.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 408,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in NovoCure by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 521,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $2,389,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVCR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,035. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

