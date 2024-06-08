Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,725 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,883. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.08. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

