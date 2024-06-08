Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,798,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,927,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,703,041,000 after acquiring an additional 516,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,139,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $553,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,914 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,200,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,637,062,000 after acquiring an additional 435,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.63. 1,571,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,394. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.77 and a 200 day moving average of $237.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

