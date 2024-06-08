Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,551. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.17. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.13.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,752 shares of company stock worth $3,879,207. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

