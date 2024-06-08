Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $2.12 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,842 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after acquiring an additional 310,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,412,000 after acquiring an additional 263,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,739,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 679,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $376.00. 335,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,504. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.79 and a 52 week high of $401.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.64.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

