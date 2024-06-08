Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 7.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $2,875,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Affirm by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,568. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

