Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

NYSE SHAK opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.41. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after buying an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,046,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Shake Shack by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 246,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

