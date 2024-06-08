Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Shell by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 155,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shell by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $69.45. 2,884,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,269. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $221.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

