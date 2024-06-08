SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.29

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 85324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.76.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SI-BONE news, Director Mika Nishimura sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mika Nishimura sold 2,500 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,868 shares of company stock worth $310,659. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SI-BONE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

