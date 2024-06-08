Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Silvaco Group has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

