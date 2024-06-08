Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Similarweb by 10.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter worth $2,449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 3,663.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $7.66 on Friday. Similarweb has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 129.91%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

