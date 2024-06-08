Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Institutional Trading of Similarweb
Similarweb Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $7.66 on Friday. Similarweb has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 129.91%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Similarweb
Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.
