Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 20001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Sirona Biochem Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.44.
Sirona Biochem Company Profile
Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects comprise the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.
